Firefighters save dog after fire breaks out in southwest Calgary home

People and their pets living in a southwest Calgary home have been displaced after a fire broke out there early Tuesday.

In a news release, the Calgary Fire Department said crews were called to a home in the 2200 block of Glenmount Drive S.W. at about 2:30 a.m.

When firefighters arrived, they saw that an adult and two children had already been able to get out of the bungalow.

“Firefighters encountered heavy smoke coming from the front door and made entry,” the CFD said.

"Firefighters encountered heavy smoke coming from the front door and made entry," the CFD said.

"Crews found fire in the common areas of the home, and dense smoke throughout the entire structure."

The CFD said firefighters searched the home for more potential occupants and found two dogs and a guinea pig and were able to get them out of the house.

“Fire crews applied lifesaving resuscitation measures to one dog and were able to revive it,” the CFD said. “The second dog was unharmed as well as the guinea pig.”

Fire officials said the dog who needed to be revived was taken to an emergency veterinarian and firefighters were able to quickly bring the fire under control.

“Damage from the fire was concentrated to the common spaces of the home, however, smoke damage was extensive throughout the entire house,” the CFD said.

Officials did not say how long the residents would be displaced or how much the damage is expected to cost. They said an investigation looking into what caused the fire is ongoing.