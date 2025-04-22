Menu

Canada

2 people, including motorcyclist, killed in Easter weekend crashes in Nova Scotia

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted April 22, 2025 11:04 am
1 min read
RCMP in Nova Scotia are investigating two fatal collisions in the province over the Easter long weekend, including a crash between a motorcycle and full-sized van.

First responders were called just after the noon hour on Easter Monday to the intersection of Lawrencetown Road and Gammon Lake Drive in Lawrencetown.

“The investigation indicates an Econoline van was travelling south on Gammon Lake Dr. and a Yamaha motorcycle was travelling west on Lawrencetown Rd. when they collided,” RCMP Halifax Regional Detachment wrote in a release.

The sole rider of the motorcycle — a 65-year-old man from Three Fathom Harbour– died at the scene.

The driver of the van — a 59-year-old man from Westphal — was uninjured, according to police.

The investigation into that crash is ongoing.

The previous day, Lunenburg District RCMP and first responders were called to a single motor vehicle crash on Hwy 324 in Lilydale.

“Responders located a Jeep Compass on its roof alongside the highway. The initial investigation indicates the SUV was travelling southbound when it left the roadway and struck a tree before overturning onto its roof,” RCMP said.

The driver and sole occupant was a 31-year-old woman from Lunenburg, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation into that crash is ongoing as well.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

