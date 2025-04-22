2 people, including motorcyclist, killed in Easter weekend crashes in Nova Scotia

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP in Nova Scotia are investigating two fatal collisions in the province over the Easter long weekend, including a crash between a motorcycle and full-sized van.

First responders were called just after the noon hour on Easter Monday to the intersection of Lawrencetown Road and Gammon Lake Drive in Lawrencetown.

“The investigation indicates an Econoline van was travelling south on Gammon Lake Dr. and a Yamaha motorcycle was travelling west on Lawrencetown Rd. when they collided,” RCMP Halifax Regional Detachment wrote in a release.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The sole rider of the motorcycle — a 65-year-old man from Three Fathom Harbour– died at the scene.

The driver of the van — a 59-year-old man from Westphal — was uninjured, according to police.

The investigation into that crash is ongoing.

Story continues below advertisement

The previous day, Lunenburg District RCMP and first responders were called to a single motor vehicle crash on Hwy 324 in Lilydale.

“Responders located a Jeep Compass on its roof alongside the highway. The initial investigation indicates the SUV was travelling southbound when it left the roadway and struck a tree before overturning onto its roof,” RCMP said.

The driver and sole occupant was a 31-year-old woman from Lunenburg, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation into that crash is ongoing as well.