Politics

Conservatives set to unveil platform as federal campaign enters final days

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 22, 2025 9:07 am
1 min read
As the federal election campaign nears its end with less than a week to go before voting day, all federal party leaders are making their last pitches to Canadians on why they deserve their vote.

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is expected to unveil his party’s costed platform Tuesday, while the Liberals and NDP already released theirs over the weekend.

Four days of advance polls closed Monday, with Elections Canada reporting record turnout on the first day with more than two million people casting their vote.

Poilievre spent Monday in Toronto and announced a homebuilding plan, pledging to build 2.3 million homes over the next five years.

Liberal Leader Mark Carney started Monday in Charlottetown talking about his health-care plan and efforts to address Canada’s shortage of primary-care providers, and then campaigned in Truro, Nova Scotia and held a rally in Fredericton, New Brunswick.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh started his day in Nanaimo, B.C., where he promised to cover “essential medicines” by the end of the year in an expansion of pharmacare.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

