Canada

Archbishops of Toronto, Montreal to hold mass for Pope Francis

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 22, 2025 6:36 am
1 min read
WATCH: Local and visiting faithful gathered at St. Peter’s Square in Vatican City on Monday upon hearing the news of Pope Francis’s death. The 88-year-old pontiff passed in the morning after suffering a stroke and irreversible heart failure. Through an aide, the Pope delivered his final blessing after an Easter Sunday mass.
Canada’s newest cardinal will lead a mass in honour of Pope Francis this afternoon.

Cardinal Frank Leo, Archbishop of Toronto, will preside at a mass for the repose of the soul of the pontiff at St. Michael’s Cathedral Basilica before meeting with the media.

The Vatican announced yesterday that Francis had died of a stroke and heart failure at age 88, just after the end of Holy Week. The funeral will be held on Saturday in St. Peter’s Square.

Leo was among the last group of cardinals Francis elevated into the role back in December, and one of five cardinals from Canada. He will also preside over an evening prayer for the late pope.

In Montreal, Archbishop Christian Lépine will preside over an evening requiem mass at the Mary Queen of the World Cathedral, followed by a vigil.

Both masses will be livestreamed on YouTube.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

