Lethbridge residents reflect on the legacy of Pope Francis

After an appearance on Easter Sunday and an image of recovery, Pope Francis passed away Monday at the age of 88.

His legacy has undoubtedly affected billions worldwide, including in Lethbridge and across southern Alberta.

“It was really crazy to see, especially on Easter weekend. It was really devastating, too, just because he’s been around for so long. That’s all I knew growing up,” said Danica Gordon in Lethbridge on Monday afternoon.

She says Francis, born as Jorge Mario Bergoglio, is going to be a tough Pontiff to follow.

"Honestly, I don't think we're ever going to find anyone like him again."

To some, he represented more than religion. He was a beacon of hope.

“He was more open, more modern, more (understanding of young people), understanding of (community). I think he was more close to (the people),” said Sara Figueroa, who hails from Mexico.

She says finally having a South American pope was huge for those from Latin America.

“I was happy that the first time was for Argentina,” said Figueroa.

This belief was shared by Father Santiago Torres, the associate pastor at All Saints Catholic Parish in Lethbridge.

“I was born in Columbia and so to have a Pope that was from South America was huge. Definitely you feel a lot more of a closeness to him.”

That sense of closeness to Francis was elevated for Torres as his entire priesthood was served under the pontificate of the Pope, until today.

“As a pope who reigned for 12 years, so for a lot of people in the church, especially those younger, he’s the only pope that they’ve known. It definitely marks you in a different way,” said Torres.

He says those who attend his parish are now trying to make sense of the monumental glory of Easter combined with the grief of Francis’ death.

“The messages and the people that I’ve talked to in the community already have been mostly wondering about that — how to reconcile this great joy and profound exultation that takes place at Easter because of the resurrection of Christ, but at the same time, the profound sadness that comes with losing our Pope.”

But he says all Catholics are in this together, no matter where they live or what culture background they have.

“In a place like Lethbridge, removed from Rome certainly, but obviously very much connected by our faith to our church and what’s happening there.”