Homicide team deployed after man found dead in Langley fire

Homicide investigators have been deployed to Langley for a suspicious death following a fire.

Crews found the man’s remains after extinguishing the fire on 56 Avenue near 205 Street on Friday morning.

On Monday, the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team said it had identified the victim as 47-year-old Tyler Smith, who had recently moved to Langley.

Police believe his death was an “isolated incident” and that there is no greater risk to the public.

“We are hoping that anyone with information about Mr. Smith will come forward to speak to IHIT,” IHIT Sgt. Freda Fong said.

“We are particularly interested in anyone who may have been in contact with Mr. Smith the recent days leading up to his death.”

Witnesses or anyone with video shot in the area of the 20500 block of 56 Avenue between 10 p.m. on Thursday, April 17 and 8 a.m. on Friday, April 18 are asked to contact IHIT at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.