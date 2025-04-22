Conservative MP threatened with eviction notice from taxpayer-subsidized apartment

Send this page to someone via email

An outspoken Conservative ethics critic was threatened with eviction from his taxpayer-subsidized apartment over allegations of unpaid rent, Global News has learned.

In 2023, Minto Apartment Limited Partnership – owners of an apartment building just steps from Parliament Hill – asked the Landlord and Tenant Board to intervene after it said Conservative MP Larry Brock failed to pay $16,4129.23 in overdue rent, according to provincial documents.

A spokesperson for Brock, however, said he was never evicted from his downtown Ottawa lodgings — his secondary residence — and suggested instead that the dispute was over unpaid parking fees.

In a campaign where candidates’ assets and interests have been a frequent part of the conversation – namely Liberal Leader Mark Carney’s financial history – voters have little up-to-date information from Canada’s ethics watchdog, which scrubs financial disclosure records as soon as the election is called. That means Canadians largely have to take candidates at their word.

Story continues below advertisement

In addition to the dispute over rent, Brock, who is seeking re-election in the Ontario riding of Brantford-Brant South-Six Nations, also has liens against two pickup trucks, a small tractor and a scooter, according to Ontario government records. A document reviewed by Global News suggests that Brock did not disclose these liabilities to the federal ethics commissioner, as all MPs are required to do.

Brock is a frequent critic in House of Commons committees over perceived ethical lapses of Liberal cabinet ministers and former prime minister Justin Trudeau.

In a statement, Brock campaign manager Phil Gilles said it is “false” that Brock owed back rent or was evicted.

“All rent for the apartment was paid in full, on time, directly by the House of Commons,” Gilles said in a statement to Global News.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“The parking spot at the building was not included in the apartment rental and needed to be paid directly by the tenant (i.e. not via the House of Commons). When Mr. Brock was made aware of the outstanding parking fees owed, he quickly resolved the matter amicably by paying (the) outstanding parking fees in full.”

According to the Speaker’s Office, MPs are entitled to claim rent at their “secondary” residence in Ottawa, along with a phone line, cable television, utilities and one parking spot.

A spokesperson said House administration does not comment on arrangements between MPs and their landlords.

Story continues below advertisement

“Mr. Brock did not claim the parking allowance, choosing instead to pay out of pocket,” Gilles wrote.

Board records suggest that Brock eventually paid $13,300, which the board found he owed to Minto, but at the time of the hearing still had an outstanding debt of $3,129.23.

Minto’s website lists parking fees for Brock’s former apartment building at $270 per month, recently bumped up to $295.

Brock was first elected to Parliament less than four years ago, in September 2021.

The board ruled in favour of the landlord and allowed them to proceed with an eviction notice if Brock did not pay the balance. The board’s decision makes no reference to parking fees, and noted that neither Brock nor his representatives appeared at the hearing.

According to the documents, Brock’s rent was $2,703.50 a month, or $32,442 per year.

Federal MPs earn a base salary of $209,800 per year, according to the House of Commons.

“No eviction occurred, and on his own terms and for unrelated reasons, Mr. Brock decided to move to different accommodations,” Gilles said in a statement.

“Mr. Brock fully complies with House of Commons housing policies.”

Story continues below advertisement

A source in the Liberal party provided Global News with the initial information about Brock’s financial issues, which Global independently investigated and confirmed based on public records.

The source provided screenshots of Brock’s previous ethics disclosures, but because the federal ethics commissioner’s office takes down those records during an election, Global was not able to independently verify the disclosures.

Brock does not appear to have disclosed these liabilities to the federal ethics commissioner. Based on a screenshot of what appears to be a copy of Brock’s September 2024 disclosure reviewed by Global News, Brock did not list any loans, mortgages or liabilities.

Based on a screenshot of a March 2025 personal property lien search through Service Ontario, Brock was facing multiple liens, including a $3,205 lien against his 2008 Ford Ranger, a $45,240 lien against a 2019 Jeep Wrangler, and a $10,120 lien against a 2019 Cub Cadet tractor and a 2020 Airwheel Scooter. Global News confirmed those liens through Service Ontario on April 10.

“The items of personal property you mention were listed as collateral for a private financing agreement, all of which remains in good standing,” Gilles wrote in a statement.

Global News travelled to Brantford last week and requested an interview with Brock, but he was not available.

Based on House of Commons records, Brock has been paid more than $90,000 for his secondary residence claims since he was elected in 2021. The records suggest Brock consistently made claims each month of $2,375 from April 2022 to November 2023. The rent for his Ottawa housing, according to provincial documents, was $2,703.50.

Story continues below advertisement

Since October 2024 and until the most recent available from January, Brock has been claiming $2,450 in secondary residence allowance.

Brock was a frequent intervener during House of Commons committee meetings focused on the Liberal government’s perceived ethical lapses.

“Mr. Speaker, the prime minister has been slapped with five ethics violations, the most in Canadian history,” Brock said of Trudeau.

“Time after time, the prime minister has shown total contempt for our ethics laws.”