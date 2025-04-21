SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Leafs fans indulge in Game 1 win over Sens on social media

By Aaron D'Andrea Global News
Posted April 21, 2025 10:10 am
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Leafs, Sens mark history in 1st playoff game in 21 years'
Leafs, Sens mark history in 1st playoff game in 21 years
WATCH: Leafs, Sens mark history in 1st playoff game in 21 years
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Maple Leafs fans on social media are hopeful Toronto’s 6-2 Game 1 win over the Ottawa Senators is the start of something special.

The opening game of the latest rendition of the Battle of Ontario Sunday night has the Leafs fan base buzzing, while Senators fans hope the team regroups ahead of Game 2 Tuesday.

“Only complaint tonight, was easing up the physicality as the game progressed,” X user @Shooker35 wrote Sunday night.

“‘Hey big lead? No, playoffs & statements must be made.”

Toronto entered Sunday having put up two goals or fewer in 13 of its previous 14 playoff games. Last year’s series against the Boston Bruins saw the club connect on just one of 21 power plays in a seven-game defeat.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'NHL playoffs first round kicks off with battle of Ontario'
NHL playoffs first round kicks off with battle of Ontario

For at least one night, the dam burst for a star-studded roster with designs on finally making a deep run.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Mitch Marner had a goal and two assists; William Nylander and John Tavares logged a goal and an assist each, and Oliver Ekman-Larsson, Morgan Rielly and Matthew Knies also scored for Toronto. Anthony Stolarz made 31 saves.

Trending Now

Auston Matthews added two assists on a physical night that saw the young, playoff-inexperienced Senators pay a heavy price for an undisciplined approach; the Leafs connected for three man-advantage goals in the playoffs for the first time since 1999.

“Leafs were ruthless and made good on their chances in Game 1 but I’ll take the #Sens resiliency in Game 2,” X user @CudasCorner wrote Sunday night.

“A mixture of nerves & officiating got the best of the Sens tonight, which is understandable. Looking forward to a disciplined, mature bounce back on Tuesday!”

Story continues below advertisement

Sunday’s series opener marked exactly 21 years since the teams last met in the playoffs when Toronto bested Ottawa 4-1 in Game 7 on April 20, 2004.

“The Battle of Ontario might be the most exciting series to watch,” X user @coachDenney1 wrote on Monday morning.

The best-of-seven matchup continues Tuesday at Scotiabank Arena before shifting to the nation’s capital.

— with files from The Canadian Press

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices