Leafs fans indulge in Game 1 win over Sens on social media

Maple Leafs fans on social media are hopeful Toronto’s 6-2 Game 1 win over the Ottawa Senators is the start of something special.

The opening game of the latest rendition of the Battle of Ontario Sunday night has the Leafs fan base buzzing, while Senators fans hope the team regroups ahead of Game 2 Tuesday.

“Only complaint tonight, was easing up the physicality as the game progressed,” X user @Shooker35 wrote Sunday night.

“‘Hey big lead? No, playoffs & statements must be made.”

Toronto entered Sunday having put up two goals or fewer in 13 of its previous 14 playoff games. Last year’s series against the Boston Bruins saw the club connect on just one of 21 power plays in a seven-game defeat.

For at least one night, the dam burst for a star-studded roster with designs on finally making a deep run.

Mitch Marner had a goal and two assists; William Nylander and John Tavares logged a goal and an assist each, and Oliver Ekman-Larsson, Morgan Rielly and Matthew Knies also scored for Toronto. Anthony Stolarz made 31 saves.

Auston Matthews added two assists on a physical night that saw the young, playoff-inexperienced Senators pay a heavy price for an undisciplined approach; the Leafs connected for three man-advantage goals in the playoffs for the first time since 1999.

“Leafs were ruthless and made good on their chances in Game 1 but I’ll take the #Sens resiliency in Game 2,” X user @CudasCorner wrote Sunday night.

“A mixture of nerves & officiating got the best of the Sens tonight, which is understandable. Looking forward to a disciplined, mature bounce back on Tuesday!”

Sunday’s series opener marked exactly 21 years since the teams last met in the playoffs when Toronto bested Ottawa 4-1 in Game 7 on April 20, 2004.

“The Battle of Ontario might be the most exciting series to watch,” X user @coachDenney1 wrote on Monday morning.

The best-of-seven matchup continues Tuesday at Scotiabank Arena before shifting to the nation’s capital.

— with files from The Canadian Press