Blue Jays reinstate OF Lukes from paternity list

TORONTO – The Toronto Blue Jays have reinstated outfielder Nathan Lukes from the paternity list.

Lukes will also be active for Friday’s series opener at home against the Seattle Mariners.

The 30-year-old last played in Toronto’s 8-4 loss to Atlanta on Monday.

Lukes is batting .167 with three RBIs in 12 games this season for the Blue Jays.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 18, 2025.