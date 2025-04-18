SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Blue Jays reinstate OF Lukes from paternity list

By n The Canadian Pressn The Canadian Press
Posted April 18, 2025 2:46 pm
1 min read
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

TORONTO – The Toronto Blue Jays have reinstated outfielder Nathan Lukes from the paternity list.

Lukes will also be active for Friday’s series opener at home against the Seattle Mariners.

Related Videos
Click to play video: 'Blue Jays sign Guerrero Jr. to $500M USD extension: reports'
Blue Jays sign Guerrero Jr. to $500M USD extension: reports

The 30-year-old last played in Toronto’s 8-4 loss to Atlanta on Monday.

Story continues below advertisement

Lukes is batting .167 with three RBIs in 12 games this season for the Blue Jays.

Trending Now
For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 18, 2025.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices