Crime

Surrey stabbing sends 2 to hospital, police confirm suspect arrested

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted April 18, 2025 12:58 pm
Click to play video: 'Stabbing Surrey on Thursday night sends two to hospital'
Stabbing Surrey on Thursday night sends two to hospital
WATCH: Two men were sent to the hospital on Thursday night following a stabbing in Surrey. Multiple police officers and ambulances responded to the incident.
There was a large police presence in Surrey on Thursday night where police confirmed they are now investigating a stabbing.

Police were called to the 9900 block of 116th Street around 8:30 p.m.

Multiple ambulances also responded to the incident.

Police said one man was found suffering from stab wounds while another man was found with blunt force trauma injuries.

BC Emergency Health Services confirmed one man was taken to the hospital in serious condition and the other is in stable condition.

Police said one man was arrested and remains in custody.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

