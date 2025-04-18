Surrey stabbing sends 2 to hospital, police confirm suspect arrested

See more sharing options

There was a large police presence in Surrey on Thursday night where police confirmed they are now investigating a stabbing.

Police were called to the 9900 block of 116th Street around 8:30 p.m.

Multiple ambulances also responded to the incident.

Police said one man was found suffering from stab wounds while another man was found with blunt force trauma injuries.

BC Emergency Health Services confirmed one man was taken to the hospital in serious condition and the other is in stable condition.

Police said one man was arrested and remains in custody.