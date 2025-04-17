West Kelowna golf course demands restitution following fight on the fairway

Send this page to someone via email

It wasn’t just golf clubs swinging on the course Monday at Two Eagles Golf Course in West Kelowna.

A heated altercation between two groups of golfers broke out on the 18th hole and was caught on camera by witness Jennifer Pont, who says the confrontation appeared to be sparked by frustration over pace of play.

“You just do not expect that,” Pont told Global News. “And also the fact that it happened on the 18th hole— the last hole of the game. They couldn’t just hang in there and summon a little more patience. It just exploded in the end.”

Pont explained that the “white shirt group,” who had been moving more slowly, became angry after the “blue shirt group” began hitting balls ahead of them.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The fight quickly escalated into a physical altercation, with video footage showing punches thrown and yelling between the two groups.

Story continues below advertisement

Two Eagles Golf Course released a statement in response, saying:

“Anyone who fails to adhere to the Golf Course rules will be banned.”

“We formally request the parties involved acknowledge the damage done to each other, and we will be actively engaging in a restitution process.”

The restitution, they say may be in the form of a donation to an inclusive sports program. The course’s owners are also requesting a full report from the RCMP.

Mounties say all individuals involved have been identified and confirm the investigation is ongoing. Police called the footage of the fight, “Nothing short of unacceptable behaviour.”

Pont, still stunned by the incident, added, “If you play golf, you’ve golfed behind slow groups before — it sucks, but you don’t deal with it with your fists.”

Two Eagles is located on Westbank First Nation land and is Indigenous-owned. In a statement to Global News, WFN said, “We wish to reaffirm our commitment to community safety and respectful conduct. WFN does not condone violence in any form.”

According to the course’s ownership, this is the first incident of its kind in over two decades, and they plan to handle it with “the utmost severity.”