Jets to start off NHL playoff schedule

NEW YORK – The Presidents’ Trophy-winning Winnipeg Jets will kick off the Canadian slate of NHL playoff games.

The Jets open their first-round series against the St. Louis Blues at home on Saturday, with Game 2 at Canada Life Centre on Monday. If needed, Game 5 will be April 30 in Winnipeg, Game 6 in St. Louis on May 2 and Game 7 on May 4 in Winnipeg.

The Toronto Maple Leafs and Ottawa Senators begin their Battle of Ontario on Sunday night in Toronto. If necessary, Game 5 will be April 29 in Toronto, Game 6 in the nation’s capital on May 1 and Game 7 in Toronto on May 3.

The Edmonton Oilers begin their first-round matchup against the Kings in Los Angeles on Monday. The Oilers return home for Games 3 and 4 on April 25 and 27.

Game 5 will be in L.A., on April 29, Game 6 in Edmonton on May 1 and Game 7 on May 3 in L.A.

The Montreal Canadiens play their first post-season game since 2021 when they visit the Eastern Conference-best Washington Capitals on Monday. Montreal hosts Games 3 and 4 on April 25 and 27, with Game 5 on April 30, Game 6 in Montreal on May 2 and Game 7 on May 4.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 17, 2025.