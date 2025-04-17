Someone is about to lose out on $5M as unclaimed lotto ticket set to expire

An unclaimed lottery ticket means someone in Ontario is potentially about to lose out on $5 million — not a small sum in today’s economy.
The Ontario lottery Corporation says there are only a few weeks left to claim a $5-million prize from the May 4, 2024, Lotto 6/49 draw.
Players only have one year from the draw date to claim their prize.
The winning numbers from this draw are 2 – 16 – 21 – 27 – 38 – 45 with Bonus Number 43, and the winning ticket was sold in Woodstock, Ont.
OLG says its prize claim verification ensures that prize ownership and eligibility is confirmed before a prize is paid.
Anyone who thinks they could have bought the winning ticket, or perhaps lost it, is asked to call the OLG customer care line at 1-800-387-0098 and provide specific details about where and when the ticket was purchased.
People can check their tickets using the OLG app, on the OLG.ca website, or by visiting a lottery retail location in person.
Information about unclaimed tickets can be found on the OLG.ca unclaimed tickets page.
