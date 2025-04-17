Menu

Canada

Someone is about to lose out on $5M as unclaimed lotto ticket set to expire

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted April 17, 2025 11:04 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'What if you really do win the lottery?'
What if you really do win the lottery?
While the odds are slim, people do win millions of dollars in the lottery. What if it's you? Personal finance expert Rubina Ahmed-Haq has some advice – Oct 19, 2018
An unclaimed lottery ticket means someone in Ontario is potentially about to lose out on $5 million — not a small sum in today’s economy.

The Ontario lottery Corporation says there are only a few weeks left to claim a $5-million prize from the May 4, 2024, Lotto 6/49 draw.

Players only have one year from the draw date to claim their prize.

The winning numbers from this draw are 2 – 16 – 21 – 27 – 38 – 45 with Bonus Number 43, and the winning ticket was sold in Woodstock, Ont.

OLG says its prize claim verification ensures that prize ownership and eligibility is confirmed before a prize is paid.

Anyone who thinks they could have bought the winning ticket, or perhaps lost it, is asked to call the OLG customer care line at 1-800-387-0098 and provide specific details about where and when the ticket was purchased.

People can check their tickets using the OLG app, on the OLG.ca website, or by visiting a lottery retail location in person.

Information about unclaimed tickets can be found on the OLG.ca unclaimed tickets page.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

