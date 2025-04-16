Menu

Traffic

Box truck strikes Highway 1 Langley overpass

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted April 16, 2025 1:34 pm
1 min read
Another overpass strike, this time in Langley. A box-truck struck the CP Rail overpass above Highway 1, near 232nd Street.
BC Highway Patrol is investigating an overpass strike in Langley on Wednesday morning.

Police said they received a call at 7:52 a.m. that a box truck had struck the CP Rail overpass on Highway 1 westbound just after 232 Street.

“The damage to the overpass appears to be minor. It is hard to distinguish today’s damage from multiple past overpass strikes at this same location,” Cpl. Michael McLaughlin with BC Highway Patrol said in a statement.

“Police would like to remind drivers that they have a legal obligation to stop for any collision that might have caused damage.”

Trending Now

The truck driver was not located at the scene but has since been identified and has spoken to police, McLaughlin confirmed.

“Both police and Commercial Vehicle Safety Enforcement officers are following up with the driver and owner of the commercial vehicle to determine appropriate enforcement,” McLaughlin said.

Traffic volume in the area did not appear to be affected.

