Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

2 people injured when shots fired between vehicles in southeast Calgary

By Ken MacGillivray Global News
Posted April 16, 2025 1:17 pm
1 min read
Calgary police investigators were still on scene the morning after a shooting in the community of Radisson Heights on Tuesday sent two people to hospital. View image in full screen
Calgary police were still on scene Wednesday morning, the day after a shooting in the community of Radisson Heights sent two people to hospital. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calgary police have taken several people into custody after a shooting in the community of Radisson Heights.

Insp. Mike Schute said police were called out around 6:55 p.m. on Tuesday to reports of gunfire in the 2700 block of 12 Avenue S.E.

“Once police arrived, we located a scene with multiple rounds that had been fired off,” said Schute.

“We learned that two vehicles had an interaction — multiple rounds were fired and believed to be return fired.”

The vehicles then fled the scene while several other people were reported to have entered a nearby apartment.

Calgary police took several people into custody following a shooting in the community of Radisson Heights on Tuesday evening that injured two people. View image in full screen
Calgary police took several people into custody following a shooting in the community of Radisson Heights on Tuesday night that injured two people. Global News

“One vehicle we located at the Peter Lougheed, and we learned two people were injured,” added Schute.

Story continues below advertisement

One victim was admitted to hospital with life-threatening injuries, but has since been upgraded to stable condition.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Another person believed to be connected to the shooting sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Calgary police say a shooting in the community of Radisson Heights on Tuesday that injured two people, appears to have been targetted. View image in full screen
Calgary police say a shooting in the community of Radisson Heights on Tuesday that injured two people appears to have been targeted. Global News

Police believe the shooting was targeted, but so far, no charges have been laid.

Investigators are asking anyone who may have information or CCTV or dashcam footage of the incident to call them at 403-266-1234.

Tips can also be left anonymously through Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.calgarycrimestoppers.org, or by downloading the Crime Stoppers app — P3 Tips — from your app store.

Click to play video: 'Man dead after being shot by Calgary police officer'
Man dead after being shot by Calgary police officer
Related News
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices