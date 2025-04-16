2 people injured when shots fired between vehicles in southeast Calgary

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary police have taken several people into custody after a shooting in the community of Radisson Heights.

Insp. Mike Schute said police were called out around 6:55 p.m. on Tuesday to reports of gunfire in the 2700 block of 12 Avenue S.E.

“Once police arrived, we located a scene with multiple rounds that had been fired off,” said Schute.

“We learned that two vehicles had an interaction — multiple rounds were fired and believed to be return fired.”

The vehicles then fled the scene while several other people were reported to have entered a nearby apartment.

View image in full screen Calgary police took several people into custody following a shooting in the community of Radisson Heights on Tuesday night that injured two people. Global News

“One vehicle we located at the Peter Lougheed, and we learned two people were injured,” added Schute.

One victim was admitted to hospital with life-threatening injuries, but has since been upgraded to stable condition.

Another person believed to be connected to the shooting sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

View image in full screen Calgary police say a shooting in the community of Radisson Heights on Tuesday that injured two people appears to have been targeted. Global News

Police believe the shooting was targeted, but so far, no charges have been laid.

Investigators are asking anyone who may have information or CCTV or dashcam footage of the incident to call them at 403-266-1234.

Tips can also be left anonymously through Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.calgarycrimestoppers.org, or by downloading the Crime Stoppers app — P3 Tips — from your app store.