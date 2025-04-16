Families, child-care workers call on Saskatchewan government to sign deal

On Tuesday, Saskatchewan’s NDP was joined by parents and child-care workers at a rally calling on the Saskatchewan government to sign the extension agreement for $10-a-day child care.
Saskatchewan and Alberta are the only two provinces that haven’t yet signed the deal.
Many parents expressed concerns like not being able to return to work if the deal isn’t signed.
Health Minister Everett Hindley says his team is looking to negotiate some specific terms of the deal before signing it.
