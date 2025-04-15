SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Outgoing B.C. Conservative MP Ed Fast endorses independent Mike de Jong

By The Staff Global News
Posted April 15, 2025 3:19 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Two weeks from 2025 federal election day'
Two weeks from 2025 federal election day
RELATED: The countdown is on, and we are two weeks away from election day. The three main federal party leaders are campaigning in Eastern Canada with promises of hiring more nurses, bolstering the military and changing the rules about life sentences. Richard Zussman has more.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Longtime Conservative member of Parliament Ed Fast, who is not seeking re-election, is endorsing Independent candidate Mike de Jong as his successor in the riding of Abbotsford—South Langley.

Fast says in a statement that “democracy lost out” when the Conservatives chose Sukhman Gill, a 25-year-old blueberry farmer and businessman, as their candidate instead of de Jong.

Click to play video: 'IPSOS poll: Liberals lead narrows as Tories gain'
IPSOS poll: Liberals lead narrows as Tories gain

De Jong — who won eight terms in the B.C. legislature and held cabinet posts, including finance and forestry — announced last month that he would be running as an Independent in the riding after the Conservative Party of Canada disqualified him as a candidate.

Story continues below advertisement

Fast says in the statement that he asked Conservative Party officials to begin “an open and fair process” to choose a replacement for his riding of Abbotsford-South Langley.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

He says his party “disqualified the most qualified candidate,” adding that de Jong supports such conservative policies as reducing taxes, getting tough on violent criminals and rebuilding the military.

Click to play video: 'Politicians join thousands at Vancouver Vaisakhi parade'
Politicians join thousands at Vancouver Vaisakhi parade
Trending Now

Fast says in light of the damage caused by U.S. President Donald Trump’s tariffs, his community needs a “tested and proven leader, not an inexperienced, unqualified Johnnie-come-lately.”

Fast says that while some may worry about splitting the vote, he’s not concerned.

“I’m confident that Mike has the resources and large team behind him to ensure that we elect this highly experienced friend of our community,” Fast says in the statement.

Story continues below advertisement

“I respectfully ask you, the voters of Abbotsford-South Langley, to vote for our independent conservative candidate, Mike de Jong, to be our next member of Parliament.”

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices