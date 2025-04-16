Toronto Pearson gold heist: 3 still on the run a year after 1st arrests made

Send this page to someone via email

A year after Peel Regional Police announced multiple arrests and charges into the infamous Pearson gold heist, three suspects remain on the run.

Police told Global News that Arsalan Chaudhary, Simran Preet Panesar and Prasath Paramalingam are still outstanding after being identified in connection with the case that made international headlines at the time.

The 2023 heist involved 6,600 gold bars valued at more than $20 million stolen from Toronto Pearson International Airport. Cash valued at $2.5 million was also taken.

The gold and currency were ordered from a refinery in Zurich, Switzerland, and were transported in a container through an Air Canada flight that landed in Toronto.

That flight landed two years ago on April 17, 2023, at 3:56 p.m. The cargo was then offloaded from the plane to an Air Canada cargo facility at 6:32 p.m.

Police alleged a suspect arrived at the facility with a “fraudulent airway bill” and gave it to an attendant.

A short time later, a forklift arrived with a container of gold and foreign currency, which was loaded into the rear of the suspect’s truck.

At around 9:30 p.m., Brink’s Canada employees went to the Air Canada cargo site to pick up the shipment of gold and currency. Police were contacted the following day and an investigation launched.

Video surveillance obtained by officers showed the truck drove west into Halton Region to north of Milton, Ont. That region is more rural, and eventually the truck was lost.

On April 17 last year, police announced 37 search warrants were issued along with 70 production orders; officers seized $430,000 in Canadian currency during the search warrants.

Also seized were six crudely-made gold bracelets resembling bangles that were sent off for expert examination. They were considered to be pure gold and the total value was more than $89,000.

In addition, officers seized smelting pots, casts and molds. The truck allegedly used to steal the gold and cash was also seized by police.

Nine people were identified in connection with the case; those charged include Parmpal Sidhu, a 54-year-old Air Canada employee and Ali Raza, a 37-year-old man from Toronto, who is a jewelry store owner. Others include Amit Jalota, a 40-year-old man from Oakville and Ammad Chaudhary, a 43-year-old man from Georgetown.

Paramalingam was charged with accessory after the fact of an indictable offence, and U.S. indictment charges of firearms trafficking, aiding and abetting and conspiracy. A bench warrant was issued in August after he reportedly failed to appear before court.

Panesar, a 31-year-old man from Brampton and a former Air Canada employee who was employed there at the time of the theft, and Arsalan Chaudhary, a 42-year-old man from Mississauga, are also outstanding.

Panesar is wanted for theft over $5,000 and conspiracy to commit an indictable offence; Chaudhary faces those same charges, and also faces two counts of possession of property obtained by crime.

“The investigative team is working closely with other police agencies to locate all outstanding suspects in this investigation,” a Peel Regional Police spokesperson told Global News in an email.

“Investigators would encourage them to contact a lawyer in Canada and arrange to turn themselves in with Canadian authorities.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.