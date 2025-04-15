Menu

Fire

2 injured in fire at Winnipeg industrial facility

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted April 15, 2025 12:44 pm
1 min read
Two people were taken to hospital after a fire at an industrial facility in Winnipeg Tuesday morning.

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service said crews were called to the site on Panet Road just before 3:30 a.m., where they found a small fire and two injured people who had been working at the facility at the time of the blaze.

Both were treated on-scene by paramedics, and later taken to hospital — one in stable, the other in unstable condition.

Firefighters say the cause of the fire remains under investigation but is believed to be accidental.

