Tariff response to be focus at Queen’s Park as new session begins

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario’s response to the escalating trade war with the United States will factor heavily in the first legislative sitting after Premier Doug Ford cruised to victory in the snap February election.

Ford will outline his government’s priorities in a throne speech Tuesday delivered by the lieutenant-governor.

The Progressive Conservative government is expected to table legislation Wednesday to open up interprovincial trade in another effort to combat the effects of U.S. President Donald Trump’s tariffs on Canadian goods.

Ford says he wants to make trade between provinces and territories less onerous.

Interprovincial trade is set up with a number of protectionist barriers that Ford says makes trade easier with the United States than the rest of the country and also makes labour mobility difficult.

Ford says red tape will also be a target as the province wants large mining and energy projects approved and built significantly quicker.

Story continues below advertisement

Much of what the province will try to accomplish over the next few months will be done in an effort to battle Trump, who has threatened and imposed several types of tariffs on Canadian goods.

“It’s not business as usual,” Ford said last week.

4:41 Ontario finance minister outlines tariff relief strategy

The premier will also be focused on mining critical minerals in northern Ontario. He has pitched an “Am-Can fortress” to the Trump administration that involved selling the United States more critical minerals, though in recent weeks Ford has also said the province will need to diversify its customer base.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“Mining takes 15 years as we stand right now to get a permit,” Ford said last week.

“That’s unacceptable. We need to move quicker and get these critical minerals out of the ground, get them refined and out around the world, rather than just relying on our great neighbours to the south.”

Story continues below advertisement

The province is expected to make a hard push to mine the Ring of Fire region in northern Ontario, which is said to be replete with critical minerals, but will face opposition from some First Nations in the area.

Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston will be at Queen’s Park later in the week to mark the government’s introduction of a bill aimed at taking down interprovincial trade barriers. Houston tabled similar legislation in February.

Ford said he’s been “hot on the phone” in recent days with other premiers trying to gin up support for other provinces to follow suit. He said several premiers in Atlantic Canada are on board and he’ll keep working on others, including Quebec and Alberta, though Alberta Premier Danielle Smith has been vocal about opening up trade with other provinces.

“It will grow our GDP four to eight per cent, anywhere from $150 billion to $200 billion, and that can replace the tariffs,” Ford said Monday.

The province is also expected to soon table legislation that will create “priority economic zones.” The goal is to “fast track projects vital to Ontario’s economy, energy independence, and national security — such as the full potential of regions like the Ring of Fire,” said Energy and Mines Minister Stephen Lecce’s office.

The opposition will also be focused on Ford’s response to the tariffs. They’ll be pushing the conservatives on income support and emergency funding for trade-exposed industries.

Story continues below advertisement

“As we head back into this session, our focus is simple and it is urgent: Look after people, get Ontario building and grow our economy so Ontarians have the stability and the support they need to get through this storm and come out stronger,” said New Democrat Leader Marit Stiles.

“So here’s what we’re going to be fighting for: real income supports and emergency funding for trade exposed industries because we have to protect every job and every worker.”