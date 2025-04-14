Man charged after allegedly biting off Vancouver security guard’s fingertip

Vancouver police say a man is facing criminal charges for allegedly biting off a 62-year-old security guard’s fingertip.
Police allege the violent incident happened on April 10 outside Granville Square, near Granville and West Cordova Street.
The victim was on shift when he encountered the suspect in an outdoor plaza, police said.
According to police the suspect assaulted the security guard “after a brief interaction,” leaving him with his fingertip severed.
Police arrested Darek Driscoll, 32, nearby. He has been charged with aggravated assault and is due back in court on April 16.
Court records show Driscoll has previous convictions for assault, assaulting a peace officer, uttering threats and theft.
