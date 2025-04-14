Menu

Crime

Man charged after allegedly biting off Vancouver security guard’s fingertip

By Simon Little Global News
Posted April 14, 2025 6:07 pm
1 min read
Man charged after allegedly biting off Vancouver security guard’s fingertip
A security guard was injured on the job in a gruesome attack in downtown Vancouver. Police say the victim had a brief encounter with a suspect who then attacked him and bit off one of his fingertips.
Vancouver police say a man is facing criminal charges for allegedly biting off a 62-year-old security guard’s fingertip.

Police allege the violent incident happened on April 10 outside Granville Square, near Granville and West Cordova Street.

The victim was on shift when he encountered the suspect in an outdoor plaza, police said.

Video shows Vancouver police officer set on fire
According to police the suspect assaulted the security guard “after a brief interaction,” leaving him with his fingertip severed.

Story continues below advertisement

Police arrested Darek Driscoll, 32, nearby. He has been charged with aggravated assault and is due back in court on April 16.

Court records show Driscoll has previous convictions for assault, assaulting a peace officer, uttering threats and theft.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

