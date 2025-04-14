Edmonton Oilers sign Quinn Hutson to entry level contract

The Edmonton Oilers signed forward Quinn Hutson to a two-year entry level contract Monday.
Hutson, 23, has spent the last three seasons with Boston University, registering 114 points (56 goals, 58 assists in 116 career games.
This year, he led Terriers forwards in points (50) while standing second in goals (23) and assists (27), all career-high milestones.
Hutson was a Hockey East second-team selection and five times earned player-of-the-week honours.
Hutson’s younger brother, Lane, is a star rookie defenceman with the Montreal Canadiens.
