Sports

Edmonton Oilers sign Quinn Hutson to entry level contract

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 14, 2025 2:34 pm
1 min read
WATCH ABOVE: Quinn Hutson speaks to reporters after signing a contract with the Edmonton Oilers.
The Edmonton Oilers signed forward Quinn Hutson to a two-year entry level contract Monday.

Hutson, 23, has spent the last three seasons with Boston University, registering 114 points (56 goals, 58 assists in 116 career games.

Boston University's Quinn Hutson (17) in action against Ohio State during the first round of the NCAA college hockey tournament in Toledo, Ohio, on March 27, 2025. View image in full screen
Boston University’s Quinn Hutson (17) in action against Ohio State during the first round of the NCAA college hockey tournament in Toledo, Ohio, on March 27, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Gregory Payan

This year, he led Terriers forwards in points (50) while standing second in goals (23) and assists (27), all career-high milestones.

Hutson was a Hockey East second-team selection and five times earned player-of-the-week honours.

Hutson’s younger brother, Lane, is a star rookie defenceman with the Montreal Canadiens.

 

© 2025 The Canadian Press

