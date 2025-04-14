Edmonton Oilers sign Quinn Hutson to entry level contract

See more sharing options

The Edmonton Oilers signed forward Quinn Hutson to a two-year entry level contract Monday.

Hutson, 23, has spent the last three seasons with Boston University, registering 114 points (56 goals, 58 assists in 116 career games.

View image in full screen Boston University’s Quinn Hutson (17) in action against Ohio State during the first round of the NCAA college hockey tournament in Toledo, Ohio, on March 27, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Gregory Payan

This year, he led Terriers forwards in points (50) while standing second in goals (23) and assists (27), all career-high milestones.

Hutson was a Hockey East second-team selection and five times earned player-of-the-week honours.

Hutson’s younger brother, Lane, is a star rookie defenceman with the Montreal Canadiens.