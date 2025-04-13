Jets fall 4-1 to Oilers, after wrapping up Presidents’ Trophy

Send this page to someone via email

Corey Perry had a goal and an assist, Connor McDavid had two assists, and the Edmonton Oilers beat Winnipeg 4-1 on Sunday night, hours after the Jets wrapped up their first Presidents’ Trophy as NHL regular-season leader.

“Well everyone knows about our injury problems and guys not being in the lineup, and we needed guys to step up, and tonight everyone played a really solid game,” Oilers head coach Kris Knoblauch said after the win.

“Whether it was our first or fourth line — all six defense — obviously Stu had a solid game, so it was nice to see.”

Winnipeg — at 55-22-4 with a game left — took the Presidents’ Trophy when Washington lost to Columbus earlier Sunday. Against the Oilers, the Jets rested star goalie Connor Hellebuyck along with Josh Morrissey, Adam Lowry, Neal Pionk and Luke Schenn.

Edmonton won its third straight to close within two points of first-round playoff opponent Los Angeles for second place in the Pacific Division. The Oilers and Kings will play in Edmonton on Monday night, with home-ice advantage yet to be determined.

Connor Brown, Adam Henrique and Viktor Arvidsson also scored for Edmonton. Stuart Skinner made 17 saves in his first start after missing eight games because of a head injury.

“Just top to bottom, I think everyone contributed; everybody played well tonight,” Henrique said.

“We played stingy when we had to and we knew they had the tough schedule — the back-to-back and the travel. So just tried to keep that high tempo and let our game come to us, and I thought we did a good job of that tonight.”

Alex Iafallo scored for Winnipeg. Eric Comrie stopped 35 shots.

Up next

The Oilers return home to face the Kings in a playoff preview Monday night. The Jets end the regular season at home against Anaheim on Wednesday night.