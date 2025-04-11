Menu

Crime

Curtis Sagmoen, Shuswap-area offender with history of violence, dead

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted April 11, 2025 4:33 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'New information prompts public warning from RCMP for sex trade workers to avoid a rural property near Salmon Arm'
New information prompts public warning from RCMP for sex trade workers to avoid a rural property near Salmon Arm
FILE: More tonight about that public warning RCMP issued yesterday urging sex workers not to provide services on and around a rural property near Salmon Arm. The property belongs to the family of Curtis Sagmoen, who has been convicted of assaulting a woman in the sex trade. And although no one has ever been charged in the death--it's also the property where the remains of a missing young woman were found several years ago. Klaudia Van Emmerik now with why the public warning is being issued for the second time in less than two years. – Apr 12, 2022
A Shuswap-area man with a history of violence against women in the sex trade has died.

There are no details at this time about Curtis Sagmoen‘s death.

However, Darcy Martin, Traci Genereaux’s grandmother, said Vernon RCMP notified them on Friday morning.

Martin told Global News that the family is pleased because the universe took care of it.

Story continues below advertisement

“We won’t get all of the answers that we wanted,” she said.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
“At the same time, I wouldn’t want to have to sit and hear all the gruesome details had it gone through the court system. That would have been too hard.”

Sagmoen generated a lot of public attention since the remains of missing 18-year-old Genereaux were found on his family farm in 2017.

No one has been charged in connection with her death.

The Shuswap-area man was convicted of assault causing bodily harm and using a firearm during an offence, in cases where the victims were sex trade workers.

The concerns around him were amplified early in 2022 when RCMP issued a press release saying that Sagmoen, who lived in the Salmon River Road area, was bound by a court-imposed probation order, a condition of which specifies that he “must not have any contact in any way with any sex trade workers.”

Click to play video: 'Curtis Sagmoen accused of more breaches of probation'
Curtis Sagmoen accused of more breaches of probation

In 2024, court records indicated that Sagmoen was facing two counts of possessing ammunition after an incident in Kamloops on April 18.

Story continues below advertisement

Sagmoen was under a number of restrictions imposed by the courts in the aftermath of previous convictions, which included three episodes of assaulting a sex trade worker and multiple breaches of his conditions.

Most of those probation orders are constructed around keeping him sober and from interacting with the sex trade in any way.

These charges followed a recent amendment to his long-standing probation orders.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

