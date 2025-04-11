Curtis Sagmoen, Shuswap-area offender with history of violence, dead

Send this page to someone via email

A Shuswap-area man with a history of violence against women in the sex trade has died.

However, Darcy Martin, Traci Genereaux’s grandmother, said Vernon RCMP notified them on Friday morning.

Martin told Global News that the family is pleased because the universe took care of it.

Story continues below advertisement

“We won’t get all of the answers that we wanted,” she said.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“At the same time, I wouldn’t want to have to sit and hear all the gruesome details had it gone through the court system. That would have been too hard.”

Sagmoen generated a lot of public attention since the remains of missing 18-year-old Genereaux were found on his family farm in 2017.

No one has been charged in connection with her death.

The Shuswap-area man was convicted of assault causing bodily harm and using a firearm during an offence, in cases where the victims were sex trade workers.

The concerns around him were amplified early in 2022 when RCMP issued a press release saying that Sagmoen, who lived in the Salmon River Road area, was bound by a court-imposed probation order, a condition of which specifies that he “must not have any contact in any way with any sex trade workers.”

2:08 Curtis Sagmoen accused of more breaches of probation

In 2024, court records indicated that Sagmoen was facing two counts of possessing ammunition after an incident in Kamloops on April 18.

Story continues below advertisement

Sagmoen was under a number of restrictions imposed by the courts in the aftermath of previous convictions, which included three episodes of assaulting a sex trade worker and multiple breaches of his conditions.

Most of those probation orders are constructed around keeping him sober and from interacting with the sex trade in any way.

These charges followed a recent amendment to his long-standing probation orders.