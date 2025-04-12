Menu

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Canada

Ukrainian family in Nova Scotia faces new challenge with son’s cancer diagnosis

By Mitchell Bailey Global News
Posted April 12, 2025 5:00 am
WATCH: A Ukrainian family living in Lower Sackville says their son is fighting for his life after being diagnosed with cancer three weeks ago. The family fled the war in 2023 and are now trying to give their son the support he needs as they scramble to keep up with living costs. Mitchell Bailey reports.
The Pobyvanets family left a war-torn Ukraine in 2023 determined to build a better life when they moved to Nova Scotia.

But they’re now facing their biggest challenge.

Pavlo, 13, was diagnosed with leukemia three weeks ago.

“I had a lot of friends. We were hanging out, it was fun. But now, it kind of stopped,” he said.

The family arrived in Canada on a special work permit program, but now Pavlo needs 24/7 monitoring as he undergoes chemotherapy — meaning both parents are unable to work.

“Before the diagnosis I was working three jobs and my husband was working one job,” said his mother, Iryna, through a translator.

“After we found out that diagnosis, our life has turned upside down and it was difficult to work because our son needs 24/7 care.”

A GoFundMe was set up to support the family, and has raised more than $20,000 since March.

Iryna says she’s grateful for the support of her new community, saying the money will allow her to stay by her son’s side while he fights for his life.

“I can’t afford to give up. My son is my life. I’ll do everything I can for him and I’ll fight for him,” she said.

For more on this story, watch the video above. 

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

