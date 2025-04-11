Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

2 officers set on fire in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside, police say

By Simon Little Global News
Posted April 11, 2025 3:55 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Task Force Barrage making a difference'
Task Force Barrage making a difference
RELATED: The Vancouver Police Department is claiming success with its $5-million initiative called Task Force Barrage. It targets organized crime and drug dealing in the Downtown Eastside. Kristen Robinson now with what the people in the neighbourhood are saying. – Mar 27, 2025
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A man is in jail after allegedly setting two Vancouver police officers on fire in the city’s Downtown Eastside on Thursday.

Vancouver police said it happened as the pair were patrolling the area as a part of Task Force Barrage, an initiative to boost police presence in the area and crack down on organized crime.

When the officers tried to stop a man for jaywalking, the suspect fled, according to police.

Click to play video: 'Task force says ‘mind-boggling’ number of weapons seizures in Downtown Eastside'
Task force says ‘mind-boggling’ number of weapons seizures in Downtown Eastside

The officers pursued, and while trying to arrest him, police allege  “the man used a flammable substance to set the officers’ uniforms on fire, then continued to flee.”

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

The officers called for backup, who arrested the man nearby.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The pair were able to extinguish the flames themselves. One was unhurt, while the other was treated by paramedics and is now recovering at home, according to police.

The suspect, a 40-year-old Vancouver man, was treated for burns in hospital and remains in police custody. Police say they discovered he was wanted on a B.C.-wide warrant for 10 other offences.

Police are recommending multiple charges including assaulting a police officer with a weapon, obstructing a police officer and breach of release conditions.

 

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices