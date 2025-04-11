2 officers set on fire in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside, police say

A man is in jail after allegedly setting two Vancouver police officers on fire in the city’s Downtown Eastside on Thursday.
Vancouver police said it happened as the pair were patrolling the area as a part of Task Force Barrage, an initiative to boost police presence in the area and crack down on organized crime.
When the officers tried to stop a man for jaywalking, the suspect fled, according to police.
The officers pursued, and while trying to arrest him, police allege “the man used a flammable substance to set the officers’ uniforms on fire, then continued to flee.”
The officers called for backup, who arrested the man nearby.
The pair were able to extinguish the flames themselves. One was unhurt, while the other was treated by paramedics and is now recovering at home, according to police.
The suspect, a 40-year-old Vancouver man, was treated for burns in hospital and remains in police custody. Police say they discovered he was wanted on a B.C.-wide warrant for 10 other offences.
Police are recommending multiple charges including assaulting a police officer with a weapon, obstructing a police officer and breach of release conditions.
