More American doctors are applying to practice in Quebec because of Trump

Amid the ongoing political instability south of the border, Quebec’s College of Physicians says more and more doctors in the United States are showing interest in practicing in Quebec.

“The Collège des médecins du Québec has noted an increase in the number of American physicians applying for a licence to practice in Quebec, as well as physicians who have a licence to practice in Quebec but who left the province in the past to practice in the United States and want to return,” spokesperson Leslie Labranche told Global News in an email.

She added that some physicians have said they want to obtain a licence in Quebec specifically because of the United States’ current presidential administration.

A recent survey from the College found more than half the population who wanted to consult a doctor in the past year were unable to do so.

A growing number of Canadian voices see the anti-science stances of the Trump administration as an opportunity to lure doctors north of the border to help Canada’s struggling health-care system.

“This is a window of time where we need to take advantage,” said Canadian Medical Association president Dr. Joss Reimer.

Saskatchewan just launched a campaign to recruit doctors from the United States, and there are calls for Quebec to do the same.

“We will take any doctors that could come from the U.S.,” said Quebec Health Minister Christian Dubé.

