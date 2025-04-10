Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Canada has a chance to turn U.S. brain drain into brain gain: CMA

By Katie Dangerfield Global News
Posted April 10, 2025 12:35 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Increasing number of U.S. doctors are looking to work in Canada'
Increasing number of U.S. doctors are looking to work in Canada
WATCH: Increasing number of U.S. doctors are looking to work in Canada.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Canada should seize the opportunity to turn the U.S. brain drain of doctors and scientists into its own “brain gain,” the Canadian Medical Association (CMA) says.

In a statement posted Thursday, CMA president Dr. Joss Reimer said that many American medical professionals, feeling undervalued due to mass layoffs and cuts to health programs and research positions under the Trump administration, may be seeking new opportunities.

And Canadian politicians should take notice, she said.

“While this period brings with it many challenges for Canada, it also offers unique opportunities,” Joss stated.

As political tensions and health-care layoffs roil the U.S., a surge of American doctors appears to be thinking of setting up shop in Canada.

The Medical Council of Canada (MCC) previously Global News that the number of U.S. medical graduates opening accounts on physiciansapply.ca — a key step toward obtaining a medical licence in Canada — has risen 583 per cent between October 2024 and March 2025, compared to the same period last year.

Story continues below advertisement

The CMA said provinces like British ColumbiaNew BrunswickNova ScotiaOntario and Saskatchewan have also taken steps to reduce barriers and ramp up recruitment.

Click to play video: 'Ford says Trump ‘won’t be happy’ with plan to lure U.S. doctors, nurses, and researchers to Canada'
Ford says Trump ‘won’t be happy’ with plan to lure U.S. doctors, nurses, and researchers to Canada
Trending Now

Health authorities such as Toronto’s University Health Network, medical associations like Doctors Manitoba and municipalities like Williams Lake, B.C. have also launched creative recruitment efforts.

Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.

Get weekly health news

Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

While this is a positive step, the CMA warned that recruiting physicians and other health workers cannot be left to patchwork efforts; it must be a “national priority.”

“The Canadian Medical Association (CMA) is urging the federal government to streamline processes to help health professionals enter Canada’s health workforce more efficiently,” Joss stated.

This means updating immigration policies to help hospitals, health authorities and provinces that are already recruiting health workers, she said.

Story continues below advertisement

The government should also use ministerial exemptions to create a faster, easier path for qualified U.S. doctors and other health-care professionals to join Canada’s workforce, the CMA said.

“We are also calling on each of the federal party leaders to commit to these actions to improve access to care,” Joss said. “Canada has a unique opportunity in this moment to take advantage of this brain gain to become a scientific and medical powerhouse.”

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices