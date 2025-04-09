Menu

Politics

City of Calgary breaks ground on Glenmore Twin Arena in the southwest

By Ken MacGillivray Global News
Posted April 9, 2025 5:44 pm
2 min read
Construction has officially started on a new twin-rink facility in southwest Calgary — known as Glenmore Twin Arena — to replace the aging Stu Peppard Arena.

The $85.6-million two-floor facility, being built at Glenmore Athletic Park, is scheduled to be completed in 2027 .

It replace the existing single-sheet ice rink at Stu Peppard, which was built in 1962, and that Ward 11 Calgary city councillor, Kourtney Penner, called, “The stinkiest hockey rink in the entire city” in her remarks at Wednesday’s sod-turning ceremony.

The new Glenmore Twin Arena complex is being built to replace the aging Stu Peppard arena that only has a single sheet of ice. View image in full screen
The new Glenmore Twin Arena complex is being built to replace the aging Stu Peppard arena that only has a single sheet of ice. City of Calgary

The new facility will also include a conference room, classroom space, a multi-use room, warmup area, accessible washrooms, an elevator, snack bar and capacity for 1,000 spectators at one rink and 300 at the other.

“There’s two things I’d like to highlight in particular about the design,” said Kerensa Swanson Fromherz, director of public spaces delivery for the City of Calgary.

“First, it features a high degree of universal accessibility in all aspects, ranging from the walkways that access the building to barrier-free viewing inside (that will) offer a much improved experience for participants and spectators alike.”

“Second — we’re really striving for improved energy efficiency — one simple example is that we’ll be installing solar panels on the roof, which will help provide power for the building,” added Swanson Fromherz.

The $85.6 million two-floor, energy efficient, state-of-the-art facility is scheduled to be completed in 2027. View image in full screen
The $85.6 million two-floor, energy efficient, state-of-the-art facility is scheduled to be completed in 2027. City of Calgary
Construction of the new facility is also part of the city’s recently adopted GamePLAN strategy that aims to increase the number of new arenas and bookable ice space by 25 per cent by 2050 — or one sheet of ice for every 32,000 residents — to help meet the needs of the city’s rapidly growing population.

When council approved this project back in June of 2021, it wasn’t just to address aging infrastructure,” said Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek.

“It was in response to what we heard loud and clear from Calgarians. They wanted more ice time, more gathering spaces. and more ways for kids, families, and seniors to stay active and stay connected with each other.

“Whether you are chasing your Olympic dreams or learning to skate for the very first time, this will be a place where memories are made.”

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

