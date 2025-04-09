Menu

Crime

Quebec killer ordered to remain in men's prison despite identifying as female

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 9, 2025 3:53 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Jury deliberates in Montreal-area killing of mother and her two children'
Jury deliberates in Montreal-area killing of mother and her two children
RELATED: Jury deliberates in Montreal-area killing of mother and her two children – Dec 15, 2024
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Federal corrections officials say a convicted killer must remain in a men's prison despite identifying as a woman.

Mohamed Al Ballouz, who now uses the name Levana, was sentenced in December to life in prison with no possibility of parole for 25 years.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

In 2022, Al Ballouz murdered Synthia Bussières and the couple's sons — five-year-old Eliam and two-year-old Zac — in the Montreal suburb of Brossard.

Al Ballouz, who transitioned in custody, had asked to be incarcerated at the Joliette Institution for Women, northeast of Montreal.

Trending Now

But Correctional Service of Canada says it has completed an assessment of the convicted killer and decided Al Ballouz will remain in a men's prison to carry out a life sentence for second-degree murder.

The agency says each request for accommodation is assessed individually.

Advertisement
© 2025 The Canadian Press

