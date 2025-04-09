Menu

Crime

Car in ditch at scene of OPP officer’s death was stolen, murder trial hears

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 9, 2025 2:25 pm
1 min read
RELATED: Police procession held for slain OPP officer – Jan 5, 2023
The trial of two people accused in the shooting death of an OPP officer has heard that the car in a ditch at the site of the alleged murder was stolen the previous day.

Ontario Provincial Police Const. Grzegorz Pierzchala was shot on Dec. 27, 2022, while responding to a vehicle in the ditch west of Hagersville, Ont., near Brantford.

Randall McKenzie and Brandi Stewart-Sperry were each charged with first-degree murder and both have pleaded not guilty.

An agreed statement of fact prosecutors read in court today says a man had his Nissan Armada stolen from a restaurant parking lot in Hamilton on Dec. 26.

It says that same Nissan was in the ditch at the scene where 28-year-old Pierzchala was fatally shot the next day.

The statement of fact also says several stolen items, including vehicle permit papers and a car key fob from other people, were found in Stewart-Sperry’s backpack at the time of her arrest.

The Crown has said it is looking to prove that McKenzie was the shooter and that Stewart-Sperry intentionally helped him.

The jury trial is taking place in Cayuga, Ont., a community near Hagersville, and it is expected to last six weeks.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

