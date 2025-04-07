Lethbridge Police Service launches program to help officers cope with trauma on the job

Send this page to someone via email

The Lethbridge Police Service partnered with Wounded Warriors Canada to launch the Down Regulation Skills Training program, an innovative model designed for police officers who regularly face trauma on the job.

While officers are provided with training on how to handle trauma both before and after a related event, there is a lack of support for what to do while an event is occurring.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The Down Regulation Skills Training program aims to reduce trauma-related injuries while providing officers with the tools they need to cope with trauma on the job and navigate the aftermath.

The heart of the program is the BETR (Body, Emotions, Thoughts and Relationships) model. BETR guides officers through a self-check-in, helping to down-regulate the body’s stress response.

The Down Regulation Skills Training program will be integrated service-wide to give every officer the tools they need to protect the public and take care of themselves as well.

Story continues below advertisement

Most civilians experience at least one potentially traumatic event in their lives. In contrast, police officers are exposed to between three and five incidents every six months.

Watch the video in the player above to learn more.