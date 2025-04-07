Menu

Canada

Lethbridge Police Service launches program to help officers cope with trauma on the job

By Jordan Prentice Global News
Posted April 7, 2025 6:53 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Lethbridge Police Service launch Down Regulation Skills Training program'
Lethbridge Police Service launch Down Regulation Skills Training program
Lethbridge Police Service has collaborated with Wounded Warriors Canada to launch a first-of-its-kind program to reduce the risk of trauma related injuries. As Jordan Prentice tells us, the program was developed for police officers and other responders who face all kinds of trauma on the job.
The Lethbridge Police Service partnered with Wounded Warriors Canada to launch the Down Regulation Skills Training program, an innovative model designed for police officers who regularly face trauma on the job.

While officers are provided with training on how to handle trauma both before and after a related event, there is a lack of support for what to do while an event is occurring.

The Down Regulation Skills Training program aims to reduce trauma-related injuries while providing officers with the tools they need to cope with trauma on the job and navigate the aftermath.

The heart of the program is the BETR (Body, Emotions, Thoughts and Relationships) model. BETR guides officers through a self-check-in, helping to down-regulate the body’s stress response.

The Down Regulation Skills Training program will be integrated service-wide to give every officer the tools they need to protect the public and take care of themselves as well.

Most civilians experience at least one potentially traumatic event in their lives. In contrast, police officers are exposed to between three and five incidents every six months.

Watch the video in the player above to learn more.

