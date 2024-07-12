Lethbridge police investigate stray bullet shot through house window

Send this page to someone via email

The Lethbridge Police Service is investigating a report of a careless or reckless discharge of firearm after a southside resident found a stray bullet in his home.

Jay Gamble says his partner noticed their TV wasn’t working on Friday morning, so the couple headed out to buy a new one.

When they returned, Gamble’s partner discovered a bullet hole in their living room window, and in the back of their TV. Gamble then called police.

Officers are asking anyone with CCTV footage along the 1000-block of 12 Street South to check their cameras between 12 a.m. and 1 a.m., and to come forward to police if anything suspicious is found.