Lethbridge police investigate discovery of 2 live mortar rounds

Police are investigating after two live mortar rounds were discovered in downtown Lethbridge on Saturday.

The first was discovered in a garbage can near the front door of the supervised consumption site (SCS) on 1 Avenue S.

“Police were subsequently contacted and SCS staff evacuated the building and surrounding parking lot as a precaution,” Lethbridge police said in a news release Monday.

“A member of the Explosive Disposal Unit determined the ordnance was an active, explosive 82-millimetre mortar round.” Tweet This

A second round was found a short time later near a walking path in Galt Gardens.

The Explosive Disposal Unit, with the help of military explosive technicians, was able to safely dispose of both mortar rounds.

Police said last month that they received a report that two suspects were seen in a north Lethbridge neighbourhood in the possession of a backpack that contained what appeared to be two explosive devices.

“The complainant was able to provide a photo of the devices to police, which matched the round located at the SCS,” police said.

They said their investigation to determine who placed the mortar rounds at the SCS and Galt Gardens is ongoing.

