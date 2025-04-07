Woman found dead at Ellice Avenue hotel, man charged with murder

Police say an altercation at an Ellice Avenue hotel over the weekend turned deadly.
Officers were made aware of the incident after a 31-year-old man turned himself in on an unrelated warrant for arrest on Sunday morning.
During questioning, new information emerged that led police to the hotel where they found a 34-year-old woman from Chemawawin Cree Nation dead.
The investigation has found the man and the woman were known to one another and that an altercation between the two led to the killing.
Andrew James Sinclair, 31, of Easterville, has been charged with second-degree murder.
