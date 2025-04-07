Menu

Crime

Woman found dead at Ellice Avenue hotel, man charged with murder

By Kevin Hirschfield Global News
Posted April 7, 2025 5:58 pm
1 min read
A woman was found dead at a hotel on Ellice Avenue and a man has been charged with second-degree murder. View image in full screen
A woman was found dead at a hotel on Ellice Avenue and a man has been charged with second-degree murder. Arsalan Saeed/Global News
Police say an altercation at an Ellice Avenue hotel over the weekend turned deadly.

Officers were made aware of the incident after a 31-year-old man turned himself in on an unrelated warrant for arrest on Sunday morning.

During questioning, new information emerged that led police to the hotel where they found a 34-year-old woman from Chemawawin Cree Nation dead.

The investigation has found the man and the woman were known to one another and that an altercation between the two led to the killing.

Trending Now

Andrew James Sinclair, 31, of Easterville, has been charged with second-degree murder.

 

 

