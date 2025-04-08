Canadian man attracts millions online with viral garbage toss

Send this page to someone via email

A Quebec based content creator is taking the expression “trash TV” to new heights.

Dangling from his second story apartment window in Montreal, Ryan Sullivan attracts millions of views on a weekly basis by tossing trash into a bin on the street.

Every Monday, ahead of garbage pickup, dedicated viewers on both Instagram and TikTok hold their breath in anticipation for the “nothing but net” garbage bin flick.

“It was born out of laziness. It was born when I lived on the third floor and I didn’t want to go down three flights of stairs to take down the weekly trash,” Sullivan told Global News.

“It has now evolved into a weekly occurrence the internet loves,” he said.

The trash toss has grown to be more than mere entertainment.

Dubbed the ‘Garboscope’, the act has turned into a weekly horoscope of sorts for viewers who base their decisions on the outcome.

A bullseye in the bin means it will be a good week — and a miss, a bad one.

“People lay out their trials and tribulations in the comments. Garboscope is extremely popular during exam time,” Sullivan said.

Sinking a week’s worth of garbage into a small can from four meters high is no easy feat, but Sullivan rarely misses.

Dedicated to his fans, Sullivan even takes the show on the road. He keeps his audience engaged by throwing plastic bags filled with garbage from balconies while on vacation abroad.

