The Curator’s ultimate Easter guide: Baskets, activities and décor ideas

As grass starts looking a little greener and flowers start to bloom, it’s time to get prepped for Easter fun. Woven baskets, milk chocolates, unique home decor and more, we’re feeling nostalgic with these festive items that are sure to make this holiday extra special. Read on for kid and family-approved Easter magic.

Personalized Easter Basket for Kids These adorable Baster baskets for kids are personalized to make this easter celebration extra special – perfect for Easter egg hunts or as a festive decor piece. $29.99 on Amazon

Seagrass Easter Basket If you’re looking for something a little more timeless, this woven seagrass option from Pottery Barn looks straight out of a fairytale and will last you for years of Easter hunts to come. $59.99 at Pottery Barn (was $75)

Easter Bunny Carrot Garland Add a little hop, a dash of charm, and a sprinkle of spring magic with our Bunny & Carrot Garland – it’s Easter cuteness all strung together! $22.99 on Amazon

Rustic Easter Egg Cloche This handcrafted terracotta egg from Pottery Barn is both festive and beautiful – a glowing centerpiece that’ll steal the spotlight at your Easter table. $57.99 at Pottery Barn (was $84)

Tulip silhouette egg cups Made from shiny ceramic, these delicate egg cups are perfect for Easter brunches. $9.50 at Simons

Wooden Bunnies Available individually or as a set of three, these handcrafted bunnies are crafted from responsibly sourced mango wood in a beautiful ash finish and will add a rustic charm to your home. $89.99 at West Elm (was $113)

Porcelain Floral Plates Adorned with elegant florals, this porcelain plate set is giving Alice in Wonderland (in the best way!). $56.99 on Amazon

Luxurious Tulip Blossom Polysilk Wreath Celebrate the season in full bloom! This faux tulip wreath brings a pop of springtime joy to your home with its colourful blossoms, lush greenery, and rustic twig base. $108.99 at Wayfair (was $182.99)

Cadbury Mini Eggs Stock up now – because no Easter hunt is complete without a handful (or basketful!) of Cadbury mini eggs. $11.28 on Amazon

24 PCS Fillable Easter Eggs Crack open the fun this Easter with 24 fillable eggs, ready to be stuffed with sweet surprises for the ultimate bunny-approved hunt. $12.99 on Amazon

12 Pcs Easter Eggs Shell Bunny Shaped Novelty Themed Character Containers Add a pop of fun to your celebrations with these bright fillable containers, great for holding Easter goodies for the little ones. $24.99 on Amazon

LEGO Easter Rabbits Display 288pcs I can’t think of a better way to spend Easter with the kiddos than by building this 288-piece bunny LEGO set. Interactive screen-free fun, what more could you ask for? $58.99 on Amazon

Cast, Paint & Plant Kit for Kids & Teens Unleash your inner artist, gardener, and potter all in one go. Create, paint, and plant your own vibrant flower garden with this all-in-one kit. $29.99 on Amazon

