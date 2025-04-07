The Curator’s ultimate Easter guide: Baskets, activities and décor ideas

By Robyn Fiorda
The Curator Team
Posted April 7, 2025 8:30 am
Updated April 7, 2025 9:53 pm
1 min read
Descrease article font size
Increase article font size
As grass starts looking a little greener and flowers start to bloom, it’s time to get prepped for Easter fun. Woven baskets, milk chocolates, unique home decor and more, we’re feeling nostalgic with these festive items that are sure to make this holiday extra special. Read on for kid and family-approved Easter magic.
These adorable Baster baskets for kids are personalized to make this easter celebration extra special – perfect for Easter egg hunts or as a festive decor piece.
Story continues below advertisement
If you’re looking for something a little more timeless, this woven seagrass option from Pottery Barn looks straight out of a fairytale and will last you for years of Easter hunts to come.
Add a little hop, a dash of charm, and a sprinkle of spring magic with our Bunny & Carrot Garland – it’s Easter cuteness all strung together!
This handcrafted terracotta egg from Pottery Barn is both festive and beautiful – a glowing centerpiece that’ll steal the spotlight at your Easter table.
Story continues below advertisement
Made from shiny ceramic, these delicate egg cups are perfect for Easter brunches.
Available individually or as a set of three, these handcrafted bunnies are crafted from responsibly sourced mango wood in a beautiful ash finish and will add a rustic charm to your home.
Adorned with elegant florals, this porcelain plate set is giving Alice in Wonderland (in the best way!).
Story continues below advertisement
Celebrate the season in full bloom! This faux tulip wreath brings a pop of springtime joy to your home with its colourful blossoms, lush greenery, and rustic twig base.
You may also like:
Get weekly The Curator news
Be in the know before you buy - Stay up to date with the latest trends, get expert recommendations, tips, and shopping guides.
24 Pcs Mochi Squishy Toy Prefilled Easter Eggs – $25.99 Floral Bunny Stoneware Tiered Stand – $95.99 DIY Bird House Kit for Kids – $51.91
Stock up now – because no Easter hunt is complete without a handful (or basketful!) of Cadbury mini eggs.
Story continues below advertisement
Crack open the fun this Easter with 24 fillable eggs, ready to be stuffed with sweet surprises for the ultimate bunny-approved hunt.
Add a pop of fun to your celebrations with these bright fillable containers, great for holding Easter goodies for the little ones.
I can’t think of a better way to spend Easter with the kiddos than by building this 288-piece bunny LEGO set. Interactive screen-free fun, what more could you ask for?
Story continues below advertisement
With just a spin and a marker, you’ll turn plain eggs into dazzling designs. No dyes and no mess!
Unleash your inner artist, gardener, and potter all in one go. Create, paint, and plant your own vibrant flower garden with this all-in-one kit.
You may also like:
Brain Games – Sticker by Letter: Happy Easter Activity Book – $14.50
Story continues below advertisement
41 Pcs Easter Egg Decorating DIY Kit – $22.99 Let’s Color Easter Eggs: A Coloring Book – $21.40
Fillable Easter Carrots Containers – $21.99
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments