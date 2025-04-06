Menu

Crime

Vancouver police investigate early morning homicide in East Van

By Ken MacGillivray Global News
Posted April 6, 2025 3:15 pm
1 min read
The Vancouver Police Forensic Identification Unit has been called in to help investigate an early Sunday morning homicide in East Vancouver. View image in full screen
The Vancouver Police Forensic Identification Unit helps investigate an homicide in East Vancouver on Sunday, April 6, 2025. Global News
Vancouver police say they have arrested two people following an early morning homicide Sunday in East Vancouver.

Few details are available, but police said in a social media post that officers responded shortly before 4:30 a.m. to reports of a man being shot inside a home near North Kootenay and Dundas streets.

Investigators say a 49-year-old man died at the scene.

Crime scene tape surrounds a home in East Vancouver where police say officers responded to the fatal shooting of a man early Sunday morning. View image in full screen
Crime scene tape surrounds a home in East Vancouver where police say officers responded to the fatal shooting of a man early Sunday morning. Global News

Police say the arrested suspects are both in their 20s.

As the VPD’s Forensic Identification Unit and Major Crime Section continue to collect evidence, police ask anyone who may have information about the shooting to call the Homicide Unit at 604-717-2500.

