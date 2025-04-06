Vancouver police investigate early morning homicide in East Van

Send this page to someone via email

Vancouver police say they have arrested two people following an early morning homicide Sunday in East Vancouver.

Few details are available, but police said in a social media post that officers responded shortly before 4:30 a.m. to reports of a man being shot inside a home near North Kootenay and Dundas streets.

Investigators say a 49-year-old man died at the scene.

View image in full screen Crime scene tape surrounds a home in East Vancouver where police say officers responded to the fatal shooting of a man early Sunday morning. Global News

Police say the arrested suspects are both in their 20s.

As the VPD’s Forensic Identification Unit and Major Crime Section continue to collect evidence, police ask anyone who may have information about the shooting to call the Homicide Unit at 604-717-2500.