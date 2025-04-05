SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Nylander, Robertson power Leafs over Blue Jackets

By Joshua Clipperton The Canadian Press
Posted April 5, 2025 9:44 pm
2 min read
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

TORONTO – William Nylander and Nick Robertson had two goals apiece as the Toronto Maple Leafs blanked the Columbus Blue Jackets 5-0 on Saturday for their fourth straight victory.

Anthony Stolarz made 27 saves for Toronto (47-25-4) to pick up his second shutout of the season. Auston Matthews had the other goal. Morgan Rielly added two assists.

Elvis Merzlikins stopped 23 shots for Columbus (34-32-9), which thumped the Leafs 6-2 and 5-1 earlier in the schedule.

Toronto clinched a playoff spot for the ninth straight season Wednesday and continues to lead the Atlantic Division standings with six games remaining in the regular season.

Related Videos
Click to play video: 'Toronto traffic forces NHL’s Utah players to walk to arena'
Toronto traffic forces NHL’s Utah players to walk to arena
Story continues below advertisement

Columbus is six points back of the Montreal Canadiens for the second wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference. The Canadiens beat the Philadelphia Flyers 3-2.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stolarz’s shutout was the 10th clean sheet of his career. The 31-year-old signed in unrestricted free agency has won his last five starts and appears to have the upper hand on crease mate Joseph Woll to be the Leafs’ starter for Game 1 of the playoffs.

TAKEAWAYS

Toronto: Robertson now has four goals and two assists this season after being a healthy scratch. The winger sat for a seventh time in 2024-25 in Wednesday’s 3-2 victory over the Florida Panthers.

Columbus: Veteran winger James van Riemsdyk suited up after being scratched the last four games. The 35-year-old played six seasons for the Leafs from 2012-13 through 2017-18.

Trending Now

KEY MOMENT

The Blue Jackets had a good start to the first period before Merzlikins needlessly turned the puck over, leading to Robertson’s opener for Toronto.

KEY STAT

Leafs defenceman Chris Tanev blocked two shots in the first period to set a new franchise record for a single season. The veteran blueliner passed the previous mark of 176 blocks by Carl Gunnarsson during the 2013-14 campaign.

Story continues below advertisement

UP NEXT

Blue Jackets: Visit the Ottawa Senators on Sunday.

Maple Leafs: Visit the Florida Panthers on Tuesday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 5, 2025.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices