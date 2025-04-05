Parliament Hill’s East Block locked down after man barricades himself inside

Send this page to someone via email

Ottawa police are asking the public to avoid the area around Parliament Hill as they respond to reports of a man who has barricaded himself in the area of the East block.

In a statement on social media, police said the East Block has been evacuated and are advising the public of a large police presence in the area.

Ottawa police are asking the public to avoid the area around Parliament Hill as they respond to reports of a man barricaded in the East Block.

So far there are no reports of injuries, but police have shut down a section of Wellington Street from Bank Street to Sussex Drive.

More to come…