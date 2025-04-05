Parliament Hill’s East Block locked down after man barricades himself inside

Ottawa police are asking the public to avoid the area around Parliament Hill as they respond to reports of a man who has barricaded himself in the area of the East block.
In a statement on social media, police said the East Block has been evacuated and are advising the public of a large police presence in the area.
So far there are no reports of injuries, but police have shut down a section of Wellington Street from Bank Street to Sussex Drive.
More to come…
