Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Parliament Hill’s East Block locked down after man barricades himself inside

By Ken MacGillivray Global News
Posted April 5, 2025 5:50 pm
1 min read
Ottawa police are on scene on Parliament Hill where they say a man has barricaded himself in an area of the East block. View image in full screen
Ottawa police are on scene on Parliament Hill where they say a man has barricaded himself in an area of the East block. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Ottawa police are asking the public to avoid the area around Parliament Hill as they respond to reports of a man who has barricaded himself in the area of the East block.

In a statement on social media, police said the East Block has been evacuated and are advising the public of a large police presence in the area.

Ottawa police are asking the public to avoid the area around Parliament Hill as they respond to reports of a man barricaded in the East Block. View image in full screen
Ottawa police are asking the public to avoid the area around Parliament Hill as they respond to reports of a man barricaded in the East Block. Global News
Trending Now

So far there are no reports of injuries, but police have shut down a section of Wellington Street from Bank Street to Sussex Drive.

Story continues below advertisement

More to come…

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

 

 

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices