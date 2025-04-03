Pregnant Tesla passenger injured by flying rock on Vancouver street

Send this page to someone via email

Vancouver police are investigating whether a rock was thrown intentionally or accidentally struck a Tesla, injuring a passenger.

Police said that the Tesla was travelling north on Nanaimo Street around 8:45 p.m. on March 30.

As it passed East 27 Avenue, the two-pound rock smashed through the windshield and struck the woman in the passenger seat, who is also pregnant, before ending up on the floor of the Tesla.

The woman was seriously injured, police said but is expected to make a full recovery.

“We are working to determine whether this was a criminal act, and if someone intentionally targeted this Tesla,” Sgt. Steve Addison with the Vancouver Police Department said in a release.

“This very serious incident could easily have resulted in someone’s death, but for a few inches.”

Investigators have examined the vehicle and have canvassed the neighbourhood for additional evidence, however, police don’t yet know where the rock came from or what caused it to strike the vehicle.

View image in full screen A rock came through the windshield of a Tesla in Vancouver on March 30, striking the pregnant female passenger. Vancouver police

Anyone who witnesses the incident or who might have dash cam footage taken on Nanaimo Street, between East 29th and East 22nd, between 8:40 and 9 p.m. on March 30, is asked to contact VPD at 604-717-4021.

Vancouver police deployed 130 additional officers over the weekend to help keep the peace at various Tesla Takedown events.

Police said they have been investigating 28 incidents since Jan. 20 that appear politically motivated and in opposition to Musk’s affiliation with the U.S. government.

Nineteen of the 28 incidents have occurred at dealerships and charging stations. They include hateful words and symbols spray-painted on buildings, eggs thrown at cars, and smashed windshields.

Police have also linked nine mischief incidents against private vehicles since January with opposition to U.S. politics, Const. Tania Visintin with the Vancouver Police Department explained.

These incidents include rocks and liquid being thrown at cars, wipers being damaged, and racist symbols being written on vehicles.

By comparison, there were no reports of mischief to Tesla dealerships or charging stations at all in 2024, police confirmed.