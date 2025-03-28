Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
U.S. News

Tesla protests prompt Vancouver police to deploy more officers this weekend

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted March 28, 2025 3:38 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Protesters target Langley dealership amid backlash against Tesla owner Elon Musk'
Protesters target Langley dealership amid backlash against Tesla owner Elon Musk
A noisy crowd of about a dozen people set up outside the Tesla dealership in Langley Saturday, adding their voices to the growing sentiment about the car company's controversial owner. As Taya Fast reports, this protest is just the latest example in the growing backlash, taking aim at Elon Musk through his car company. A warning, the story contains images of swastikas, which some may find disturbing.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Vancouver police are deploying dozens more officers this weekend ahead of some planned and anticipated Tesla protests.

More than 130 additional officers will be deployed throughout the weekend, including members of its specially-trained Public Safety Unit to maintain order.

Police said they have been investigating 28 incidents since Jan. 20 that appear politically motivated and in opposition to Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s affiliation with the U.S. government.

Nineteen of the 28 incidents have occurred at dealerships and charging stations. They include hateful words and symbols spray-painted on buildings, eggs thrown at cars, and smashed windshields.

Police have also linked nine mischief incidents against private vehicles since January with opposition to U.S. politics, Const. Tania Visintin with the Vancouver Police Department explained.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

These incidents include rocks and liquid being thrown at cars, wipers being damaged, and racist symbols being written on vehicles.

Story continues below advertisement

By comparison, there were no reports of mischiefs to Tesla dealerships or charging stations at all in 2024, police confirmed.

Click to play video: 'Vancouver car show sets record attendance'
Vancouver car show sets record attendance

“While everyone is entitled to express themselves lawfully and peacefully, nobody has the right to use violence, damage property, or intimidate others,” Visintin said.

Trending Now

“There are a number of protests planned this weekend against Tesla, and we’re deploying a heavy police presence to make sure these protests remain lawful.”

Visintin said they understand people are distressed and worried about world events but damaging private property is not a solution.

“We encourage people to express themselves peacefully, lawfully, and with respect for others,” she said.

“Anyone who breaks the law will face arrest and charges.”

Story continues below advertisement

Protests targeting Tesla properties are among more than a dozen demonstrations and special events that are expected to draw large crowds throughout the city over the weekend.

Global News has reached out to an organizer of a Tesla protest taking place on Sunday but has yet to hear back.

Global News has also reached out to Tesla for comment but has not heard back.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices