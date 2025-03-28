Tesla protests prompt Vancouver police to deploy more officers this weekend

Send this page to someone via email

Vancouver police are deploying dozens more officers this weekend ahead of some planned and anticipated Tesla protests.

More than 130 additional officers will be deployed throughout the weekend, including members of its specially-trained Public Safety Unit to maintain order.

Police said they have been investigating 28 incidents since Jan. 20 that appear politically motivated and in opposition to Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s affiliation with the U.S. government.

Nineteen of the 28 incidents have occurred at dealerships and charging stations. They include hateful words and symbols spray-painted on buildings, eggs thrown at cars, and smashed windshields.

Police have also linked nine mischief incidents against private vehicles since January with opposition to U.S. politics, Const. Tania Visintin with the Vancouver Police Department explained.

These incidents include rocks and liquid being thrown at cars, wipers being damaged, and racist symbols being written on vehicles.

By comparison, there were no reports of mischiefs to Tesla dealerships or charging stations at all in 2024, police confirmed.

“While everyone is entitled to express themselves lawfully and peacefully, nobody has the right to use violence, damage property, or intimidate others,” Visintin said.

“There are a number of protests planned this weekend against Tesla, and we’re deploying a heavy police presence to make sure these protests remain lawful.”

Visintin said they understand people are distressed and worried about world events but damaging private property is not a solution.

“We encourage people to express themselves peacefully, lawfully, and with respect for others,” she said.

“Anyone who breaks the law will face arrest and charges.”

Protests targeting Tesla properties are among more than a dozen demonstrations and special events that are expected to draw large crowds throughout the city over the weekend.

Global News has reached out to an organizer of a Tesla protest taking place on Sunday but has yet to hear back.

Global News has also reached out to Tesla for comment but has not heard back.