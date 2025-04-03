Menu

Canada

Cuban national arrested after attempting run across Ontario bridge: RCMP

By Prisha Dev Global News
Posted April 3, 2025 2:38 pm
1 min read
A Cuban national was arrested in mid-March after attempting to enter Canada illegally by running across the Fort Erie International Railway Bridge from the United States.

Authorities responded quickly and apprehended the individual under the Immigration and Refugee Protection Act, the RCMP said Thursday.

The man was taken to the Canada Border Services Agency at the Peace Bridge port of entry in Fort Erie, where they were found ineligible to enter the country. They were returned to the U.S. the same day.

This arrest comes at a time when Canadian authorities have significantly ramped up border security measures, particularly between official ports of entry, in response to growing concerns about drug trafficking and illegal migration brought up by the Trump administration earlier this year.

Since then, Canada has invested heavily in cross-border surveillance and enforcement. These investments have led to more arrests at irregular crossing points such as rail bridges and remote roadways.

RCMP say this area continues to be a hotspot for illegal border crossings. Several recent attempts have been intercepted at the railway bridge, with all individuals eventually returned to the U.S.

Sgt. Lepa Jankovic with the RCMP Border Integrity Unit says efforts to maintain security around the borders have improved.

“The RCMP continues to see positive operational impact from new investments in law enforcement between ports of entry and collaborative efforts with CN Police, OPP and CBSA in maintaining the security and integrity of Canadian borders,” she said.

