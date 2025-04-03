Menu

Entertainment

New headliner announced for country music stadium show in Winnipeg this summer

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted April 3, 2025 12:03 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Riley Green on his new album and his “Damn Country Music Tour”'
Riley Green on his new album and his “Damn Country Music Tour”
RELATED: Country star Riley Green is back, ready to hit the road with his “Damn Country Music Tour” kicking off in Canada! He joins us from Chicago to discuss his latest album, “Don’t Mind If I Do,” which he released on his birthday. Riley shares the story behind his creative promo video, his collaboration with Ella Langley, and his recent adventures in Nashville with Post Malone. Plus, he reveals what fans can expect from his upcoming tour! – Oct 28, 2024
A high-profile country music event planned for Princess Auto Stadium this summer will feature a new headliner.

True North Sports + Entertainment announced Thursday that Jason Aldean, one of the previously announced Country Thunder acts, is out due to a scheduling conflict, and Riley Green is in for the July 10 event.

Green, who hails from Alabama, has had multiple platinum-selling singles since the release of his first EP in 2018 and has received numerous country award nominations. In 2019, he won New Male Artist of the Year Award from the Academy of Country Music.

Performing alongside Green are previously-announced opening acts Tyler Hubbard, Nate Smith, and Madeline Merlo.

The Country Thunder show will be preceded by the Rockin’ Thunder concert series the night before, featuring Def Leppard, Joan Jett and the Blackhearts, Foreigner and Toque.

