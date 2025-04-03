New headliner announced for country music stadium show in Winnipeg this summer

Send this page to someone via email

A high-profile country music event planned for Princess Auto Stadium this summer will feature a new headliner.

True North Sports + Entertainment announced Thursday that Jason Aldean, one of the previously announced Country Thunder acts, is out due to a scheduling conflict, and Riley Green is in for the July 10 event.

Green, who hails from Alabama, has had multiple platinum-selling singles since the release of his first EP in 2018 and has received numerous country award nominations. In 2019, he won New Male Artist of the Year Award from the Academy of Country Music.

Performing alongside Green are previously-announced opening acts Tyler Hubbard, Nate Smith, and Madeline Merlo.

The Country Thunder show will be preceded by the Rockin’ Thunder concert series the night before, featuring Def Leppard, Joan Jett and the Blackhearts, Foreigner and Toque.

