Crime

Abbotsford police launch new campaign amid increase in impaired drivers

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted April 2, 2025 5:34 pm
Abbotsford drivers will start to see these signs around the community as a reminder against the dangers of driving while impaired. View image in full screen
Abbotsford drivers will start to see these signs around the community as a reminder against the dangers of driving while impaired. Abbotsford police
Abbotsford, B.C., police are ramping up their impaired driving campaign.

Police said officers have already taken 345 impaired drivers off the roads, a significant increase from the 198 drivers removed during the same period in 2024.

The department has partnered with ICBC and Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) to place signs throughout the community to highlight the weekly locations where officers apprehended impaired drivers.

“While our increased enforcement efforts have contributed to these numbers, there appears to be a significant rise in impaired driving incidents. We are committed to understanding the underlying causes and addressing this issue head-on,” Sgt. Paul Walker with the Abbotsford Police Department told Global News.

Abbotsford police training more officers to detect impaired driving
Andrea Angers, a community leader from MADD Upper Fraser Valley said choosing to drive impaired can have devastating impacts.

“Risking the lives of our fellow community members is not a choice that anyone should be making,” she said.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

