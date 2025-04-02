New sensory room open at Edmonton International Airport

Send this page to someone via email

There’s a new room at the Edmonton International Airport (EIA) designed to support passengers with sensory sensitivities.

The Sensory Room is on the departures level, across from Gate 49.

It’s a peaceful escape from the busy airport environment and designed for those with autism, anxiety and other cognitive or neurodivergent challenges.

“We talk about an airport for everyone, and that is something that we truly mean. We want people who are traveling to feel welcome here,” said Erin Isfeld, corporate communications manager for EIA.

"There is an anxiety that is formed around travel, around getting on airplanes, around being in a very chaotic environment that is loud."

The room was developed in collaboration with Autism Edmonton.

View image in full screen The new Sensory Room at the Edmonton International Airport is designed to support passengers with sensory sensitivities. Global News

Inside, passengers will find northern lights displays, lit benches with changing colours, different tactile displays and rows of airplane seating.

“To be able to just relax in an airplane seat where the plane isn’t moving, and there’s not 50 people trying to squish by you with their baggage — gives people an opportunity just to try it out,” said Melinda Noyes, Autism Edmonton’s executive director.

View image in full screen The new Sensory Room at the Edmonton International Airport. Global News

Noyes said many of their members have trepidation about flying and the sensory room is a vital addition to the airport.

“This room is certainly a huge deal for families who would like to go on trip with their children to Disneyland, or some of those longer trips where you have to change airports, change airplanes,” Noyes said.

Official unveiled on World Autism Day, it highlights the importance of making sure everyone who comes to the airport is supported.

“We’re finding that people who are in that room give us great feedback. They’re saying this was a difference maker, this was something that now I think I can do this, I can travel,” Isfeld said.