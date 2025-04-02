Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Lifestyle

New sensory room open at Edmonton International Airport

By Nicole Stillger Global News
Posted April 2, 2025 5:08 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Sensory room opens at Edmonton International Airport'
Sensory room opens at Edmonton International Airport
There's a new room at the Edmonton International Airport designed to support passengers with sensory sensitivities, such as those on the Autism spectrum. As Nicole Stillger reports, it's part of the airport's plan to make sure it's accessible for everyone.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

There’s a new room at the Edmonton International Airport (EIA) designed to support passengers with sensory sensitivities.

The Sensory Room is on the departures level, across from Gate 49.

It’s a peaceful escape from the busy airport environment and designed for those with autism, anxiety and other cognitive or neurodivergent challenges.

“We talk about an airport for everyone, and that is something that we truly mean. We want people who are traveling to feel welcome here,” said Erin Isfeld, corporate communications manager for EIA.

“There is an anxiety that is formed around travel, around getting on airplanes, around being in a very chaotic environment that is loud.”

Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "There is an anxiety that is formed around travel, around getting on airplanes, around being in a very chaotic environment that is loud."

The room was developed in collaboration with Autism Edmonton.

The new Sensory Room at the Edmonton International Airport is designed to support passengers with sensory sensitivities. View image in full screen
The new Sensory Room at the Edmonton International Airport is designed to support passengers with sensory sensitivities. Global News

Inside, passengers will find northern lights displays, lit benches with changing colours, different tactile displays and rows of airplane seating.

Story continues below advertisement

“To be able to just relax in an airplane seat where the plane isn’t moving, and there’s not 50 people trying to squish by you with their baggage — gives people an opportunity just to try it out,” said Melinda Noyes, Autism Edmonton’s executive director.

The new Sensory Room at the Edmonton International Airport. View image in full screen
The new Sensory Room at the Edmonton International Airport. Global News
Trending Now

Noyes said many of their members have trepidation about flying and the sensory room is a vital addition to the airport.

Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.

Get weekly health news

Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“This room is certainly a huge deal for families who would like to go on trip with their children to Disneyland, or some of those longer trips where you have to change airports, change airplanes,” Noyes said.

Official unveiled on World Autism Day, it highlights the importance of making sure everyone who comes to the airport is supported.

“We’re finding that people who are in that room give us great feedback. They’re saying this was a difference maker, this was something that now I think I can do this, I can travel,” Isfeld said.

Advertisement
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices