2 men charged after Calgary police seize large cache of drugs, guns, ammunition

Two Calgary men face a total of almost 40 charges after police executed search warrants on four homes and four vehicles in Calgary and Airdrie as part of an investigation into ongoing criminal activity.
The arrests were made on March 18th, following a two-month-long operation that culminated in police seizing $70,000 worth of drugs, 11 firearms, several rounds of ammunition and close to $6,000 in cash.
Thirty-three-year-old Amanullah Khan faces a total of 30 charges, including:
- 11 counts of unsafe storage of a firearm;
- 11 counts of possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm with ammunition;
- Three counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking; and,
- Five counts of breach of a release order.
Among the items seized from Khan were:
- 10 electronic devices, including cellphones and computers;
- Approximately 2.41 kilograms of suspected methamphetamine pressed into 4,000 tablets, worth an estimated street value of $48,000;
- Approximately 224.1 grams of suspected cocaine, with an estimated street value of $22,410;
- Approximately 25.5 grams of suspected crack cocaine, worth an estimated street value of $2,550.;
- Seven tablets of Oxycodone, worth an estimated street value of $140;
- 13 unknown pills;
- 234 live rounds of 9mm Luger ammunition;
- 11 unlawfully possessed firearms;
- CZ999 Compact, 9mm handgun with 15-round magazine;
- Taurus TH9C, 9mm pistol with 17-round magazine;
- Taurus G3, 9mm pistol with 12-round magazine;
- Taurus PT111 Millennium G2, 9mm pistol with 12-round magazine, laser sight and rubber grip;
- Taurus G2s, .40-calibre Smith & Wesson pistol with a six-round magazine;
- Hi-Point C9, 9mm handgun with magazine;
- Springfield Armory XD-S, .45 ACP handgun with seven-round magazine;
- Walther PK380, .380 auto pistol with magazine;
- Ruger LCP, .380 auto handgun with magazine;
- Smith & Wesson M&P45, .45 automatic handgun with 10-round magazine and 10 live .45-calibre Hornady 45 auto cartridges; and,
- FN 503, 9mm pistol with magazine.
All the handguns are now being tested to determine if they have been used in other crimes.
“We are currently working with our firearms investigation team to determine the origin of these firearms,” said Staff Sgt. Jim Dalidowicz of the Calgary Police Service Organized Crime section. “Seven out of the 11 handguns were actually stolen from the United States and transported and smuggled illegally into Canada.”
“We’re right now just scratching the surface of this investigation and trying to analyze the data and the intelligence that we’re gaining from it,” added Dalidowicz.
The second man, twenty-two-year-old Mohamed Nadjib Medjadj of Calgary faces eight charges, including:
- Five counts of breach of a release order;
- Two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking; and,
- Proceeds of crime.
The items seized from him include:
- Digital scales;
- Drug packaging materials;
- A small amount of suspected methamphetamine;
- A small amount of suspected crack cocaine; and,
- $270 in Canadian currency.
Khan remains in custody and will next appear in court on Friday, April 4, while Medjadj was released from custody and will next appear in court on Friday, April 11, 2025.
Two other people who were arrested at the same time as the accused were released without charge.
