Crime

He was a ‘father figure’ who vanished in 1996, Ontario police are still looking for him

By Prisha Dev Global News
Posted April 4, 2025 4:00 am
2 min read
Click to play video: 'What is the DNA process for solving cold case crimes?'
What is the DNA process for solving cold case crimes?
WATCH: What is the DNA process for solving cold case crimes? – Apr 11, 2018
Nearly three decades after the mysterious disappearance of Robert William Commu, Ontario Provincial Police are making a renewed push for answers in the cold case.

Known to frequent areas along the Grand River, Commu was reported missing after failing to return home in 1996. Despite extensive search efforts at the time, no trace of him was ever found. He was last seen on March 31 that year in South Dumfries Township, a small community in southwestern Ontario.

Brant County OPP have received reports suggesting Commu was last seen with two unidentified men in a pickup truck just days before his disappearance.

Throughout the year, police have followed leads to no avail but with the evolution of technology, investigators hope the use of DNA will lead to answers.

Const. Jonathan Bueckert told Global News investigators collected parental DNA samples from Commu’s family to keep on file.

“These samples are kept in a database, and if a match is ever found, it can help us confirm an individual’s identity,” he said.

Click to play video: 'Genetic geneology has helped the OPP to identify the remains of a woman found in the Nation River in 1975'
Genetic geneology has helped the OPP to identify the remains of a woman found in the Nation River in 1975

Since Commu’s disappearance, investigators have since interviewed family members, coworkers, and associates, but the case remains unsolved.

In addition to official efforts, a Facebook group titled “Help Find Robert Commu” has become a space for friends and loved ones to share memories and raise awareness.

Amanda Whitelaw, a relative to Commu, described him as someone who deeply impacted her life.

“You were a father figure to me, and you took me out of bad situations,” Whitelaw wrote in a post on the page.

“I am wishing one day you would just come back and let us know what really happened.”

At the time of his disappearance, Commu was described as six feet tall and weighing 180 pounds. He had long brown hair and blue eyes.

He had a tattoo of a lion with wings on his upper right arm. He was last seen wearing a white leather jacket with black sleeves and a red maple leaf on the back.

Police continue to work closely with the National Centre for Missing Persons and Unidentified Remains, and say that modern tools like GPS tracking and social platforms are playing a key role in the investigation.

Anyone with information on Commu’s disappearance is encouraged to contact police.

Tips submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers may also be eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,000.

