Winnipeg woman arrested in connection with March break-in spree: police

A Winnipeg woman is facing more than a dozen charges in connection with a string of break-and-enters last month, police say.

The 23-year-old is alleged to have been involved in 12 break-ins and one case of arson between March 13 and March 31 that amounted to $12,000 in stolen property, $60,000 in damage caused by arson, and unspecified physical damages caused by the break-ins.

Police said six properties, primarily in the Elmwood area, were targeted on March 20 alone.

The suspect was picked up early Monday morning, after an alarm went off during a break-in at a Chelsea Avenue garage. With the help of the Air1 helicopter and a police dog unit, officers tracked her down to the intersection of Melbourne Avenue and Brazier Street and took her into custody.

The suspect faces 12 charges related to breaking and entering and a single count of arson causing damage to property.

Const. Stephen Spencer told 680 CJOB that even if a break-in is small, it’s important for Winnipeggers to report it to police.

“We have officers in every district that compile these stats with the help of our civilian staff,” Spencer said.

“They can tell where a crime spree’s happening in any area of the city and allocate resources to those areas.”