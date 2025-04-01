Menu

Old Strathcona Antique Mall up for sale

By Jaclyn Kucey Global News
Posted April 1, 2025 8:55 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Edmonton’s Old Strathcona Antique Mall up for sale'
Edmonton’s Old Strathcona Antique Mall up for sale
WATCH ABOVE: The current owners of Edmonton's iconic Old Strathcona Antique Mall are selling the business. They are hoping to find an energetic buyer to give a new lease on Edmonton antiques. Jaclyn Kucey explains.
The owners of the iconic Old Strathcona Antique Mall are looking for someone to take over the business.

The largest antique mall in western Canada is home to more than 130 vendors, and it’s all now up for sale for $500 000.

It’s moved spaces a few times, but the mall has been open in the Strathcona area since 1997.

Bobbi Weibel has co-owned the shop with her mom, Betty, since 2009.

Trending Now

She’s now selling to spend more time with her kids and pass the thriving business on to new owners.

For more on this story, watch the video above.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

