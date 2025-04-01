Old Strathcona Antique Mall up for sale

See more sharing options

The owners of the iconic Old Strathcona Antique Mall are looking for someone to take over the business.

The largest antique mall in western Canada is home to more than 130 vendors, and it’s all now up for sale for $500 000.

It’s moved spaces a few times, but the mall has been open in the Strathcona area since 1997.

Bobbi Weibel has co-owned the shop with her mom, Betty, since 2009.

She’s now selling to spend more time with her kids and pass the thriving business on to new owners.

